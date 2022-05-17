Tesla stops taking orders for Cybertruck outside North America

Introduced in 2019, the production of the Tesla Cybertruck will begin next year. It has been confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla has stopped taking orders for its electric pickup truck Cybertruck outside of North America, stated Tesla's official website. The website of Tesla informed that the EV company is taking reservations of the Tesla Cybertruck in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Tesla introduced the Cybertruck back in 2019 and currently, the EV company is aiming to complete the development work on the electric pickup truck by end of this year so that it can begin production by 2023 as confirmed by Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Last month, the Tesla Cybertruck made an appearance at the Tesla Cyber Rodeo event which was organised at the Tesla Texas Gigafactory located in Austin. Tesla had stated earlier that the all-electric Cybertruck will be manufactured at the Texas factory.

At the event, the participants saw the Tesla Cybertruck with refreshed features such as the EV did not feature any handles, it sported retractable rear glass, side view cameras in plastic cladding around the front wheels along with a charging port on one of the fenders. The interior of the Cybertruck prototype did not feature anything noteworthy and the yoke of the electric pickup truck did not have an airbag.

Earlier this year, a report shared how Musk has been driving the Tesla Cybertruck's prototype in and around the company's Texas Gigafactory. He stated the experience was awesome. The Tesla chief took to Twitter to share his driving experience.

The Tesla Cybertruck, brought in 2019, was supposed to enter production in late 2021 which again later got postponed to late 2022. However, now with a confirmation about starting production of the electric pickup truck by early next year, Tesla is putting in efforts to bring this much-awaited EV to the market as soon as possible. When launched, the Tesla Cybertruck will compete with the likes of GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning.

