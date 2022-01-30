Prototype of Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Supercharging station

HT Auto
Tesla has announced that it will not launch any new models this year and the production of Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed again.Tesla Cybertruck made its debut in 2019.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 06:03 PM
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted at Tesla Giga Texas' Supercharger. (Twitter/Drive Tesla)
A prototype of Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted for the first time at a Supercharging station and the picture of the same has been posted on Twitter by Drive Tesla. The photo was taken at the Tesla Giga Texas' Supercharger where one can see the electric pickup truck is getting charged.

Tesla has not revealed how much time will the Cybertruck take to get charged, however, it is being guessed that it will be at the maximum level of the Superchargers as the electric vehicle will sport a very large battery, potentially 200 kWh or more. It is also being speculated that the EV company may increase V3 Supercharging output to 324 kW and further introduce a V4 version that will offer higher power.

(Also read | Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021)

It has been a while that Tesla enthusiasts have been waiting for the electric pickup truck to launch, but the EV maker recently announced that it will not bring any new EV models this year. Tesla chief Elon Musk stated ongoing semiconductor shortage is the reason behind the decision. “We have enough on our plate right now, quite frankly," Musk had said.

After its introduction in 2019, Tesla Cybertruck was expected to hit the market this year, however, due to the company's decision the production of the electric truck has been pushed again. Production of Tesla Semi and the new Roadster has also been delayed.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools)

The EV company has aimed to build 50 per cent more electric vehicles this year compared to 2021. It also has plans to build more Gigafactories around the globe. Tesla delivered 9,36,000 vehicles last year, which is nearly double in number compared to 2020. It earned a massive revenue of $ 5 billion from its deliveries last year.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 06:03 PM IST
Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Elon Musk EVs EV Electric mobility Electric vehicles
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

