HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools

Remark from Elon Musk comes after US President Joe Biden shared on a microblogging site that companies like General Motors and Ford are producing more electric vehicles in the country than before.Earlier, Musk had called Biden and his administration ‘biased’.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 09:14 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla Chief Elon Musk slammed US President Joe Biden after Biden left out the EV maker while talking about the future of electric vehicles in America. It seemed that Musk was supposedly irked after the US President excluded the name of Tesla in a Twitter post where he said, “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

As per a report by ANI, Musk replied to Biden's tweet by writing Tesla in all caps. In another tweet, he said, “Biden is a damp Socks puppet in human form." He also added that Biden is treating the American public like fools to his former remark. Musk's statements come after the President met the executives from rival companies such as General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week.

(Also read | EV push by Joe Biden may hit roadblock within even as Canada, Mexico up pressure)

President Joe Biden had invited CEOs of General Motors and Ford along with other business leaders to the White House to discuss his administration's Build Back Better legislation. Last year, he had invited executives of the mentioned auto companies when signed an executive order with the goal of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030.

Musk had reacted to that move as well calling the US President and his administration ‘biased’ against his company. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills in California, he stated the administration to be influenced by organised labour and that he would prefer to see a more centrist president. “It’s not the friendliest administration. It seems to be controlled by the unions," Musk had said. The Tesla Head had also mentioned that not once the President had mentioned Tesla and had only praised GM and Ford for leading the electric vehicle revolution.

(Also read | Canada threatens to take trade action if Joe Biden's EV tax proposal is passed)

Last year, Biden signed an executive order that aims to end the sales of petrol vehicles by 2035 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, however, the policy will allow some exceptions for military and space vehicles.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Joe Biden General Motors Ford EVs EV Electric vehicles Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing
BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city