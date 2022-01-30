HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021

Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021

Tesla Model 3 was the only electric car in top 50 cars sold in Europe in 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 01:18 PM
Tesla Model 3 is the bestselling car of the automaker around the world. (REUTERS)
Tesla Model 3 is the bestselling car of the automaker around the world. (REUTERS)

Tesla Model 3 has entered into the top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021, claims JATO Dynamics. The research firm also said that the Tesla Model 3 was the only battery-electric vehicle in the top 50 models sold in the European continent in 2021.

(Also Read: Here's how much each Tesla electric car costs to make)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Data revealed by the company shows that Tesla Model 3 sold 141,429 units in Europe last year, recording 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Tesla Model 3 sold a total of 85,713 units in Europe in 2020. Also, the electric compact sedan registered 27,358 units in December 2021 in the European market. Compared to 2019, Tesla Model witnessed a 48.8 per cent sales growth in 2021.

Tesla Model 3 grabbed the 17th position in the European market last year. Also, Tesla was the monthly leader twice in September and December in 2021. The research company has further revealed that the plug-in electric car market share expanded to 19 per cent in 2021. The data is based on sales results across 28 countries in the continent.

In terms of top-selling auto manufacturers in 2021, Tesla was in the 21st position. The US-based electric car major 167,969 units last year, up 70.9 per cent from 2020 and 51 per cent from 2019. The electric car brand also sold 26,175 units of Tesla Model Y, 134 units of Tesla Model S and 230 units of Tesla Model X last year in Europe.

Other highly in-demand electric cars in the European market in 2021 were Renault Zoe, Volkswagen ID.3 and Volkswagen ID.4. Renault Zoe registered a 28 per cent slump in 2021 with 71,614 units sold. Volkswagen ID.3 recorded 23 per cent growth last year with 69,206 units sold, while Volkswagen ID.4 recorded 54,715 units.

Country-wise, Tesla Model 3 compact sedan made to top ten lists in five countries. These include Austria, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and the UK. It was the bestselling car in Norway and Switzerland, whole second bestselling model in the UK. In Austria and Germany, the car was in 10th position. Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling mid-size category model in Europe in 2021.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 01:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lawsuit filed against Mercedes after soft-close doors of GLE cut man's thumb
Lawsuit filed against Mercedes after soft-close doors of GLE cut man's thumb
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth
Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city