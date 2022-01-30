Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021

Tesla Model 3 was the only electric car in top 50 cars sold in Europe in 2021.

Tesla Model 3 has entered into the top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021, claims JATO Dynamics. The research firm also said that the Tesla Model 3 was the only battery-electric vehicle in the top 50 models sold in the European continent in 2021.

Data revealed by the company shows that Tesla Model 3 sold 141,429 units in Europe last year, recording 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Tesla Model 3 sold a total of 85,713 units in Europe in 2020. Also, the electric compact sedan registered 27,358 units in December 2021 in the European market. Compared to 2019, Tesla Model witnessed a 48.8 per cent sales growth in 2021.

Tesla Model 3 grabbed the 17th position in the European market last year. Also, Tesla was the monthly leader twice in September and December in 2021. The research company has further revealed that the plug-in electric car market share expanded to 19 per cent in 2021. The data is based on sales results across 28 countries in the continent.

In terms of top-selling auto manufacturers in 2021, Tesla was in the 21st position. The US-based electric car major 167,969 units last year, up 70.9 per cent from 2020 and 51 per cent from 2019. The electric car brand also sold 26,175 units of Tesla Model Y, 134 units of Tesla Model S and 230 units of Tesla Model X last year in Europe.

Other highly in-demand electric cars in the European market in 2021 were Renault Zoe, Volkswagen ID.3 and Volkswagen ID.4. Renault Zoe registered a 28 per cent slump in 2021 with 71,614 units sold. Volkswagen ID.3 recorded 23 per cent growth last year with 69,206 units sold, while Volkswagen ID.4 recorded 54,715 units.

Country-wise, Tesla Model 3 compact sedan made to top ten lists in five countries. These include Austria, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and the UK. It was the bestselling car in Norway and Switzerland, whole second bestselling model in the UK. In Austria and Germany, the car was in 10th position. Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling mid-size category model in Europe in 2021.

