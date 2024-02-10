What makes Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO special?

Harley-Davidson has revealed the Pan America CVO in the global market.
It comes with few cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.
It comes with a quickshifter, a first for any Harley-Davidson
There is an aluminium bash plate to protect the engine.
There is a full luggage set with panniers and a top box that gets an integrated back rest for the pillion.
There are also auxiliary lights on offer.
Harley-Davidson also offers tubeless spoked rims.
In terms of cosmetic changes, there is special orange and black paint scheme.
Apart from this, Harley-Davidson is also using carbon fibre finish on few parts.