Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata Motors Ahead Of Mahindra In September Sales, Hyundai Takes Following Spot

Tata Motors ahead of Mahindra in September sales, Hyundai takes following spot

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 01 Oct 2025, 16:56 pm
Follow us on:

  • Tata takes second spot in September 2025 sales with record EV and CNG numbers, Mahindra secured second spot with popular SUVs, and Hyundai excelled in SUV dominance and exports.

Tata is in the second spot in September sales figures, followed by Mahindra and then Hyundai.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Tiago
Check Offers

India’s passenger vehicle industry witnessed a strong rise in September 2025, driven by the rollout of GST 2.0 and strong festive demand. Leading manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor India reported significant growth across domestic and export markets, with SUVs and electric vehicles emerging as key drivers. Buyers can now see which brands are most popular and which models are in demand:

Tata Motors strides ahead

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles set new records in September 2025, selling 60,907 units in total, including 59,667 units in India, a 47 per cent jump compared to last year.

  • Electric Vehicles (EVs): Tata’s EV sales soared 96 per cent to 9,191 units, contributing nearly 17 per cent of total sales for the quarter.
  • CNG Vehicles: Sales hit a record 17,800+ units, up 105 per cent YoY.
  • Nexon: 22,500+ units, Tata’s highest-ever monthly sales.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors PV Ltd., said, “September 2025 emerged as a watershed month… EV sales surged 96 per cent year-on-year… CNG sales reached an all-time high…"

Mahindra shows strong demand for Utility Vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 56,233 passenger vehicles in September, up 10 per cent YoY, with overall sales, including exports, reaching 58,714 units.

  • Domestic UVs: 56,233 units sold.
  • Exports: Up 43 per cent YoY at 4,320 units.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, said, “…robust growth in dealer-reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60 per cent growth in the SUV segment and over 70 per cent growth in the CV segment…"

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5 - 8.45 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.98 - 8.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Tiago NRG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.20 - 8.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.85 - 8.26 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.79 - 7.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Hyundai achieves record SUV sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited sold 70,347 vehicles in September 2025, up 10 per cent YoY, including 51,547 domestic units and 18,800 exports. SUVs made up 72.4 per cent of domestic sales, the highest in company history.

  • Creta: 18,861 units.
  • Venue: 11,484 units, highest in 20 months.
  • Exports: Up 44 per cent YoY, marking India as a key manufacturing hub.

Partial official quote: Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “…post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets… a true double-engine growth…"

September at a glance

BrandDomestic SalesYoY GrowthExportsTotal SalesHighlights for Buyers
Tata Motors59,66745%1,24060,907Nexon record sales, EV +96%, CNG +105%
Mahindra56,23310%4,32058,714Popular SUVs, strong Navratri demand
Hyundai51,54710%18,80070,347SUV share 72.4%, Creta 18,861 units, strong exports

Key takeaways for car buyers

  • Tata Motors: Best for EVs, CNG options, and compact SUVs.
  • Mahindra: Strong for traditional utility vehicles and larger SUVs.
  • Hyundai: Offers high-demand SUVs with resale-backed confidence and export-supported models.

With GST 2.0 reforms and festive cheer, this is a great time for consumers to explore the opportunity to buy new vehicles across India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2025, 16:56 pm IST
TAGS: september sales sales report hyundai tata mahindra
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS