Tata Motors ahead of Mahindra in September sales, Hyundai takes following spot

India’s passenger vehicle industry witnessed a strong rise in September 2025, driven by the rollout of GST 2.0 and strong festive demand. Leading manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Hyundai Motor India reported significant growth across domestic and export markets, with SUVs and electric vehicles emerging as key drivers. Buyers can now see which brands are most popular and which models are in demand:
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles set new records in September 2025, selling 60,907 units in total, including 59,667 units in India, a 47 per cent jump compared to last year.
Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors PV Ltd., said, “September 2025 emerged as a watershed month… EV sales surged 96 per cent year-on-year… CNG sales reached an all-time high…"
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 56,233 passenger vehicles in September, up 10 per cent YoY, with overall sales, including exports, reaching 58,714 units.
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, said, “…robust growth in dealer-reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60 per cent growth in the SUV segment and over 70 per cent growth in the CV segment…"
Hyundai Motor India Limited sold 70,347 vehicles in September 2025, up 10 per cent YoY, including 51,547 domestic units and 18,800 exports. SUVs made up 72.4 per cent of domestic sales, the highest in company history.
Partial official quote: Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “…post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets… a true double-engine growth…"
|Brand
|Domestic Sales
|YoY Growth
|Exports
|Total Sales
|Highlights for Buyers
|Tata Motors
|59,667
|45%
|1,240
|60,907
|Nexon record sales, EV +96%, CNG +105%
|Mahindra
|56,233
|10%
|4,320
|58,714
|Popular SUVs, strong Navratri demand
|Hyundai
|51,547
|10%
|18,800
|70,347
|SUV share 72.4%, Creta 18,861 units, strong exports
With GST 2.0 reforms and festive cheer, this is a great time for consumers to explore the opportunity to buy new vehicles across India.
