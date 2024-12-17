Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Specifications comparison

The sub compact sedan segment in India is dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the sub compact sedan recently got upgraded.
The fourth-generation version of this sub-compact sedan has been launched with a significantly updated design, a plethora of new features and a completely new powertrain.
Powering the new Swift and Dzire is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is a departure from the third-gen model's 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine.
The new engine available with transmission choices including CNG powertrain on offer as well, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit.
This engine churns out 80 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.
The Hyundai Aura, on the other hand, comes powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol engine. There is a petrol-CNG option on offer as well.
This engine is available with transmission options like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The engine pumps out 81 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm.
Like the 2024 Dzire, the Tata Tigor features a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or automated manual transmission.
While in petrol variants, this engine produces85bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG variants of the Tigor produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.