In Pics: Safety on a budget? Here are the most affordable cars with six airbags as standard

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which is the most affordable car in India, has also become the most affordable model in the country with six airbags as standard. The prices for the Alto K10 start at ₹ 4.23 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of the top end variant are at ₹ 6.21 lakh. Along with the six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 also gets Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, anti-locking braking system, electronic brake distribution and three-point seatbelts.