In Pics: Safety on a budget? Here are the most affordable cars with six airbags as standard

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2025, 19:01 PM
  • Many of the car manufacturers are providing six airbags as standard across multiple models, including the entry level models
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
1/5
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which is the most affordable car in India, has also become the most affordable model in the country with six airbags as standard. The prices for the Alto K10 start at 4.23 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of the top end variant are at 6.21 lakh. Along with the six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 also gets Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, anti-locking braking system, electronic brake distribution and three-point seatbelts.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
2/5
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was recently updated with six airbags as standard, with the prices now starting at 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Other safety features of the Celerio include three-point seatbelts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, force limiters, seatbelt reminders, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for improved control.
Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate Edition
3/5
The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, which starts at 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom), is another hatchback which comes fitted with six airbags as standard. Additional safety features in the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS include ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seat belts and rear parking sensors equipped with a rear camera. 
Nissan Magnite
4/5
The Nissan Magnite which is one of the most affordable sub compact SUVs in the market starting at 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), is also the most affordable SUV with six airbags as standard. Other safety features present in this sub compact SUV include a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Hyundai Exter
5/5
Hyundai Exter with a starting price of 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), also gets six airbags as standard. Other key safety features of the car include a dashcam, vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD and various other safety-related functionalities. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
First Published Date: 02 Mar 2025, 19:01 PM IST

