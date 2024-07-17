Suzuki unveils sustainability roadmap: Lighter cars, focus on EVs. Check details

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki India, has unveiled an ambitious technology roadmap for the next decade. This plan prioritises minimising energy consumption across its vehicles, from manufacturing to recycling, with the ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality, a report by ANI stated.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki India, has unveiled an ambitious technology roadmap which prioritises minimising energy

A key element of this strategy focuses on the company's signature HEARTECT platform. This lightweight platform, already used in many Suzuki models including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and others, will undergo further development to shed an additional 100 kgs.

Also Read : How and why is Maruti Suzuki aiming big in India's SUV market?

This weight reduction will translate to improved fuel efficiency in gasoline and hybrid vehicles, and increased range for upcoming electric vehicles.

Beyond weight reduction

Suzuki acknowledges the limitations of the traditional linear economic model, which leads to resource depletion and environmental damage. The company is committed to transitioning towards a circular economy.

This approach prioritises designing products that are easy to disassemble and recycle, minimising waste and resource consumption throughout the product lifecycle.

Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi philosophy guides EV development

Suzuki's electric vehicle (EV) strategy emphasises its core philosophy of "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi," which translates to "smaller, fewer, lighter, and shorter." This philosophy will guide the development of EVs with highly efficient, compact electric motors and lightweight batteries. This approach aims to maximise energy efficiency while minimising environmental impact. The company had earlier announced that it will launch five EVs including Maruti Suzuki EVX, WagonR, Fronx, Jimny and one more, starting with EVX in FY 2024.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki eVX to get two battery pack options and all-wheel drive

Suzuki recognizes that a "one size fits all" approach to EVs won't work globally. They plan to invest in lean-battery electric and hybrid vehicle technology, tailoring components to specific regions and usage conditions. This ensures optimal performance and energy efficiency for customers in diverse markets.

Beyond EVs: A multi-pronged approach to sustainability

While electric vehicles are a major focus, Suzuki's sustainability strategy extends beyond them. The company is also pursuing the development of high-efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced driver assistance systems, and vehicles designed for easy recycling and disassembly. These initiatives contribute to a broader effort to reduce Suzuki's environmental footprint throughout its operations.

Suzuki's commitment to a sustainable future is a significant step forward. By focusing on lighter platforms, efficient EVs, and a circular economy approach, the company aims to provide customers with cleaner transportation options while minimising environmental impact.

First Published Date: