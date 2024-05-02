Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported its sales for April 2024 and the company sold 88,067 units, achieving an all-time high domestic volume. The two-wheeler giant’s domestic sales grew by 31 per cent last month when compared to 67,259 units in April 2023. Meanwhile, Suzuki's exports were down by 47.33 per cent from 21,472 units in April last year to 11,310 units in April this year.

Cumulative sales (domestic + exports) increased by 12 per cent at a total of 99,377 units in April 2024, as against 88,731 units sold during the same month last year. In contrast, two-wheeler leader, Hero MotoCorp, sold 5.33 lakh units in April 2024, registering a 34.7 per cent growth. Rival TVS sold nearly 2.95 lakh units last month, witnessing a 27 per cent growth in volumes.

The Suzuki scooters remain its biggest volume contributors followed by the Gixxer range offered with 155 cc or 250 cc engine options

Speaking about the company’s sales performance, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We have had a very encouraging start this Financial Year with the month of April marking our highest ever domestic sale. As we experience continual growth in our sales volume, we are humbled and overwhelmed by the ever-increasing patronage that Brand Suzuki has been receiving from the Indian Two-Wheeler Customers. We would also like to thank each member of our Dealer Network and all our business associates without whose support and collaboration this accomplishment would not have been possible. We are determined to come up to the expectations of our customers and continue this momentum going forward as well."

The last month was eventful at Suzuki Motorcycle India with the company achieving the eight million two-wheeler production milestone. The manufacturer rolled out the eight millionth vehicle - a Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter - from its Indian facility. This signifies the brand’s fast growth in recent years backed by popular models like the Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street 125, Gixxer 150, Gixxer 250, and the like. The manufacturer also introduced the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition, bringing the global special edition to the Indian market.

