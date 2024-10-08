Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced offers on its motorcycles for the festive season. The manufacturer is offering cashback, exchange and extended warranty offers on its Gixxer and Gixxer SF range as well as V-Strom SX . To get detailed information about these offers, we suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealerships.

Suzuki V-Strom SX is being offered with an exchange offer of up to ₹10,000 and a cashback offer of ₹6,000. The same offer is applicable to Gixxer and Gixxer SF as well. The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 get a cashback of up to ₹20,000. All motorcycles are being offered with an extended warranty of 10 years, no hypothecation and up to 100 per cent loan.

