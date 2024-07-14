Maruti Suzuki eVX is one of the most awaited electric cars in India

Published Jul 14, 2024

The EV is slated to come as Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric car

Maruti Suzuki has already showcased the eVX in concept form in India at automotive events

Production version of the eVX EV could don the nomenclature - Escudo

The EV will be based on a new modular platform meant for electric cars

The EV is expected to be available with two different battery pack options

These battery options will be a 40 kWh pack and a 60 kWh pack

The smaller battery pack will come as a base variant, while the bigger pack will offer more range and come powering the top variant

The eVX will also come with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system

The Maruti Suzuki eVX derived electric car is expected to go on sale from early 2025
