HT Auto
Home Auto News Snubbing China ‘unthinkable’ For Mercedes, Regardless Of What Road Europe Takes

Snubbing China ‘unthinkable’ for Mercedes, regardless of what road Europe takes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2023, 15:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

China is perhaps the most crucial market for Mercedes-Benz anywhere in the world. And it is easy to see why. The German luxury car maker sold 37 per cent of all its cars in China alone in 2022. The same year, around 18 per cent of overall revenue for Mercedes was from here alone. So even as Europe as a whole is looking at ways to bring down its dependency on China across multiple factors, Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius doing so would be extremely difficult for Germany.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

China is the world's largest car market and the world's largest electric vehicle market. Sales of luxury cars here too are the highest anywhere in the world. And though there is fierce competition between global automotive brands as well as against numerous local players, the market remains an extremely fertile ground for most. Our sales figures in China are increasing and I am quite optimistic that we will also grow this year. During the corona years, the wealthier Chinese in particular made extraordinary savings," Kallenius told German newspaper Bild recently. "This purchasing power should benefit us."

But what about Europe as a whole looking at alternatives to China? “The major players in the global economy, Europe, the US and China, are so closely intertwined that decoupling from China makes no sense," Kallenius said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
₹83.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Mercedes delivered over 7.51 lakh cars to customers in China in 2022. Arch rivals BMW dispatched 8.46 lakh BMW and Mini units to customers here in the same period. These are all big numbers, especially also because almost every major luxury car brand is also present here and doing good business. And while there is a fear of recession in many countries, China included, market watchers mostly agree that prospects for luxury car makers here remain optimistic.

With the advent of electric vehicles or EVs, the need to play a strong game in China is more important than ever before. Tesla is the global EV leader and has a strong presence here but Mercedes answered its price cut strategy with a price cut strategy of its own towards the end of 2022, showing yet again how important it is for companies to

First Published Date: 01 May 2023, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Mini Tesla BMW Mercedes Ola Kallenius China car sales Auto sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city