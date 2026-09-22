Royal Enfield One Ride 2026 draws over 1.5 lakh riders across 60 countries

Royal Enfield's One Ride 2026 has brought together more than 1.5 lakh riders across 60 countries, making it the largest edition of the company's global riding initiative since it began in 2011. The event was held on September 20, 2026, with more than 1,600 rides organised across different regions.

The 2026 edition was conducted as Royal Enfield marks its 125th year and focused on snow leopard conservation and the protection of the high Himalayan ecosystem.

One Ride 2026 supports snow leopard conservation

This year's edition was held under the theme "Every Rider. Every Road. One Mission." Royal Enfield said it has pledged a contribution towards snow leopard conservation for every rider who participated in One Ride 2026.

The initiative builds on the company's existing conservation efforts in the Himalayas. Royal Enfield's Social Mission programmes currently cover areas across Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the company, its conservation programmes span more than 10,500 sq km of snow leopard habitat, including 53 sq km under community conservation initiatives. India is estimated to be home to around 718 snow leopards.

One Ride spans more than 1,600 rides globally

One Ride has grown into a global riding event, with this year's edition seeing participants come together across multiple countries and terrains. More than 1,600 rides were organised as part of the event, bringing together Royal Enfield riders around the conservation-focused theme.

The company said the 2026 edition was the biggest One Ride since the initiative was launched in 2011.

Royal Enfield to reveal conservation contribution in October

While One Ride 2026 concluded on September 20, Royal Enfield will continue the campaign with further announcements next month.

On October 23, which is observed as International Snow Leopard Day, the company will premiere the Global One Ride 2026 Aftermovie. The film will document the event and the participation of riders across different parts of the world.

Royal Enfield will also reveal the total contribution made under its One Ride 2026 conservation pledge on the same day. The company says the contribution will support efforts aimed at protecting snow leopards and the Himalayan ecosystem.

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