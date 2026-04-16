New Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one should you buy in 2026?

The sub-400 cc motorcycle segment spans a wide range of motorcycles, from urban commuters to mile-munching tourers. The updated Bajaj Dominar 400 , now equipped with a downsized 350 cc engine, is positioned as an accessible sports tourer, while the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to cater to riders seeking a lighter, neo-retro roadster for the city. Here’s how the two stack up across pricing, features, and specifications:

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price comparison (ex-showroom)

Model Price Range Bajaj Dominar 400 ₹ 2.03 lakh Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 1.38 lakh – ₹ 1.69 lakh

The Dominar 400 is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant, placing it at a higher entry point. In contrast, the Hunter 350 spans multiple variants, offering a wider pricing spread and a lower starting price to cater to a broader set of buyers.

Specifications Comparison Bajaj Dominar 400 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine 349.13 cc 349.0 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and performance

Specification Bajaj Dominar 400 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine 350 cc, liquid-cooled 349 cc, air/oil-cooled Power 39.4 bhp 20.2 bhp Torque 33 Nm 27 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed Clutch Slip and assist Slip and assist

The Dominar 400 delivers significantly higher power figures, reflecting its touring-focused positioning. Its liquid-cooled setup and 6-speed gearbox are perfect for sustained highway use. The Hunter 350, on the other hand, prioritises a more relaxed power delivery suited for city riding with ample grunt in the low and mid range.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware and underpinnings

Component Bajaj Dominar 400 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Suspension USD forks Telescopic forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Twin shock absorbers Front Brake 320 mm disc 300 mm disc Rear Brake 230 mm disc 270 mm disc / drum (base) ABS Dual-channel Single / Dual-channel Kerb Weight 190 kg ~177 kg

The Dominar 400 uses more premium hardware, including upside-down forks and a monoshock at the rear, aligning with its sport-tourer design. The Hunter 350 adopts a simpler suspension layout, featuring telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks for better dynamics on rough terrain and cost savings.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features and technology

Feature Bajaj Dominar 400 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Instrument Console Fully digital Semi-digital Navigation GPS mount support Tripper navigation (top variant) Connectivity Limited Bluetooth (select variants) USB Charging Yes Type-C port Lighting Full LED LED headlamp (2025 update) Riding Aids Basic Basic

The Dominar 400 focuses on touring-oriented functionality, offering a digital console, USB charging, and factory-fitted accessories such as a GPS mount. The Hunter 350, meanwhile, incorporates select modern features like Tripper navigation and a Type-C charging port but retains a simpler overall setup that aligns with its no-frills roadster identity.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Review: RE’s Most Innovative and Boldest Step Yet)

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Practicality and usage

Parameter Bajaj Dominar 400 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Seat Height 800 mm 790 mm Ground Clearance 157 mm 160 mm Riding Focus Touring Urban roadster

The Dominar 400 is geared towards long-distance comfort with a more planted stance and touring accessories. The Hunter 350, with its lighter weight and compact proportions, is easier to manage in urban conditions.

In terms of positioning, the Bajaj Dominar 400 takes a more focused approach as a sports tourer, offering higher performance, more premium hardware, and touring-ready features, albeit at a higher price point. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 caters to a broader audience with a lower entry price, simpler mechanicals, and a torquey riding experience tailored for city use. The choice between the two ultimately comes down to what you plan to use it for: long-distance touring versus everyday riding in the city with the occasional highway runs.

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