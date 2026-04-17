Royal Enfield Classic 500 makes a comeback but there's a twist

Royal Enfield Apparel has expanded its premium collectables lineup with the introduction of two new colour options for its 1:3 scale Classic 500 model. The additions, Medallion Bronze and Orange Ember, take the total number of available shades to nine, offering collectors a wider palette inspired by one of the brand’s most recognisable motorcycles.

The scale model itself remains unchanged in terms of construction and detailing. Built using 964 individual components and weighing 8.5 kg, it is designed to closely replicate the look and feel of the full-size Classic 500. The emphasis here continues to be on craftsmanship and authenticity, which has been a key draw for Royal Enfield’s collectable range.

With the new colours, buyers can now choose from Teal Green, Gun Grey, Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Battle Green, Black Mirage, Retro White, along with the newly introduced Medallion Bronze and Orange Ember. The expanded lineup adds more variety, particularly for collectors looking to match specific production-era shades of the Classic 500.

Bookings for the scale models have opened today and will remain available until April 19, 2026. Interested buyers can place orders through Royal Enfield’s online apparel store as well as authorised dealerships across the country. A booking amount of ₹5,000 is required to reserve a unit. The model will be sold for ₹88,000.

Why did Royal Enfield discontinue the 500 cc bikes?

There were several factors behind the discontinuation of the 500 cc bikes. Two major reasons were the emission norms and low sales volume. When the brand started gathering popularity in the Indian market, the Classic 350 became the sales driver. Not everybody understood what the 500s stood for; they were satisfied with the 350s, as they got the same motorcycle design and at a much more affordable rate.

Then the brand also had the Himalayan 411 in its stable, which was gathering popularity as customers were preferring the adventure tourer style. There was also the fact that Royal Enfield was rigorously developing the 650 cc P-Twin engine during that time, which was just better in every way. So, eventually, the 500 cc had to go away.

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