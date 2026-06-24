Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event

Royal Enfield has announced the inaugural edition of the Himalayan Basecamp (HBC), a three-day adventure festival that will be held in Leh, Ladakh, from September 4 to 6, 2026. Positioned as an immersive gathering for adventure enthusiasts, the event will bring together motorcyclists, climbers, overlanders, kayakers and outdoor explorers at an altitude of 11,480 feet.

Set in what Royal Enfield describes as its spiritual home, the Himalayan Basecamp aims to offer a mix of riding challenges, outdoor activities, expert-led workshops and cultural experiences. Tickets for the event are now available through Royal Enfield's official channels.

Adventure challenges in Ladakh

One of the key attractions at the Himalayan Basecamp will be a range of skill-based challenges designed around Ladakh's demanding terrain. These include a Navigation Challenge based on a Time-Speed-Distance format, a multi-day off-road competition called Himalayan Spirit, and a Hill Climb event that will test riders on steep mountain terrain.

Masterclasses and overlanding workshops

The event will also host several expert-led sessions covering adventure travel and outdoor survival. Participants can attend workshops on bush mechanics, off-road recovery techniques, motorcycle overlanding, off-road riding fundamentals, SUV overlanding skills and outdoor cooking in high-altitude conditions.

Activities beyond motorcycling

While motorcycles remain central to the event, Royal Enfield has also included a variety of outdoor sports and experiences. Visitors will be able to take part in rafting and kayaking sessions on the Indus and Zanskar rivers, rock climbing, scrambling, hiking, mountain biking and paragliding activities.

Curated expeditions across Ladakh

Royal Enfield has planned seven themed expeditions that explore different aspects of Ladakh. These include rides focused on local culture, photography, heritage trails and remote routes curated by local riders.

Among the highlights is the Triple Pass Expedition, which covers Khardung La at 17,582 feet, Wari La and Tanglang La at 17,480 feet over three days. Other expeditions include monastery circuits, coffee trails and rides through lesser-known villages and landscapes across the region.

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Wellness and cultural experiences

Apart from adventure activities, the Basecamp will also feature wellness-focused sessions such as Moto Yoga and endurance recovery workshops. Participants will have access to fireside conversations with fellow adventurers, local Ladakhi cuisine, cultural experiences and live acoustic music performances.

Guided rides from 24 Cities

Royal Enfield says riders can make the journey to Ladakh part of the overall experience through guided rides departing from 24 cities across India. Participants can also choose to fly into Leh or navigate their own routes using GPS-based guidance.

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