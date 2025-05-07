Road accident victims across India to get cashless treatment of up to 1.5 lakh. Know more

Road accident victims all over India will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh for the first seven days at designated hospitals. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification on Tuesday stating that the cashless treatment scheme for the road accident victims has come into force with effect from May 5, 2025.

Road accident victims across India will receive a cashless treatment of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh for the first seven days.

The Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, which has been enforced across the country this week, is aimed at reducing the number of deaths arising from road accidents every year due to delays in timely medical intervention. "Any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme," the government notification said.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The National Health Authority (NHA) shall be the implementing agency for the programme, in coordination with police, hospitals and State Health Agencies, etc. "The victim shall be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for an amount up to one lakh fifty thousand rupees per victim for a maximum period of seven days from the date of such accident," the notification added.

According to the notification, the treatment under this scheme at a hospital, other than a designated hospital, shall be for stabilisation purposes only and shall be as specified by the guidelines.

As per the notification, the State Road Safety Council shall be the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme for that state or Union Territory and would be responsible for coordinating with the National Health Authority for adoption and utilisation of the portal for onboarding of designated hospitals, treatment of victims, payment to the designated hospital on treatment and related matters.

The government has also set up an 11-member steering committee under the Road Secretary to monitor the implementation of the scheme. The committee will comprise the CEO of the National Health Authority, and an additional secretary of MoRTH as members.

This scheme comes after recently, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that there were 4.80 lakh road accidents in 2023, resulting in 1.72 lakh deaths.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: