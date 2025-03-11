Mercedes-AMG SL 680 comes to India soon. Here's what the luxury roadster will get

The SL 680 gets numerous Maybach-specific features, including a unique chrome grille, redesigned bumpers, exclusive Maybach-style alloy wheels and additional chrome accents to elevate its luxurious appeal. New rose-gold accents in the headlamp cluster add to its elegance, while customers can customise the soft fabric roof adorned with Maybach logos.

2 Specifications

In alignment with its luxury theme, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine in the Maybach SL 680 has been fine-tuned. It still produces an impressive 577 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels. The engine delivers power more smoothly, achieving a 0-100 kmph time of 4.1 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds slower than the AMG SL 63. The top speed is capped at 260 kmph, compared to 315 kmph on the AMG model.

Additionally, Mercedes has refined the exhaust system and added soundproofing materials to the Maybach while also enhancing the suspension for a smoother ride. The rear-axle steering remains standard on this convertible.