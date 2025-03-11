HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG SL 680 comes to India soon. Here's what the luxury roadster will get

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Mar 2025, 20:50 PM
  • Mercedes-Benz India will launch the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series on March 17, 2025. The luxury roadster features a bi-turbo V8 engine with 577 bhp, unique design elements, and extensive customization options.
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster gets an uber luxurious touch in its latest iteration.
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster gets an uber luxurious touch in its latest iteration.

Mercedes-Maybach India is set to introduce the SL 680 Monogram Series on March 17, 2025. The car had earlier been unveiled globally in August 2024. This model, based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 features enhancements that make it the sportiest Maybach available. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming roadster:

1 Updates

The SL 680 gets numerous Maybach-specific features, including a unique chrome grille, redesigned bumpers, exclusive Maybach-style alloy wheels and additional chrome accents to elevate its luxurious appeal. New rose-gold accents in the headlamp cluster add to its elegance, while customers can customise the soft fabric roof adorned with Maybach logos.

2 Specifications

In alignment with its luxury theme, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine in the Maybach SL 680 has been fine-tuned. It still produces an impressive 577 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels. The engine delivers power more smoothly, achieving a 0-100 kmph time of 4.1 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds slower than the AMG SL 63. The top speed is capped at 260 kmph, compared to 315 kmph on the AMG model. 

Additionally, Mercedes has refined the exhaust system and added soundproofing materials to the Maybach while also enhancing the suspension for a smoother ride. The rear-axle steering remains standard on this convertible.

3 Interior

Diverging from the AMG SL 63, the Maybach SL 680 offers a two-seater setup by eliminating the rear seats. However, the overall layout remains intact, featuring a large digital console and a centrally positioned vertical screen. The sporty AMG elements have been substituted with rich Maybach details, including a redesigned steering wheel and updated screen graphics.

4 Colour options

Luxury roadster enthusiasts can choose from select colour options like Red Ambience or White Ambience in standard finishes. The red variant comes with a black contrast bonnet, while the white option showcases an all-white exterior. Furthermore, Mercedes provides a variety of other paint choices from its extensive personalisation catalogue.

5 Competitors and availability

The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is set to compete with the finest convertibles available in India, including the Bentley Continental GT Convertible and Aston Martin DB12 Volante. Anticipated pricing for the Maybach SL 680 is approximately 3 crore upon its arrival in India.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2025, 20:50 PM IST

