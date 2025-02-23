Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 showcased in India. Here’s what the electric motorcycle gets

The Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield showcased its first ever electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, in India. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 was first unveiled in 2024 in Milan. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 forms the inspiration for its newest electric motorcycle, though the new e-bike is designed and developed for the urban jungle. Here’s what the electric motorcycle has to offer.

1 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Design The Flying Flea C6 is inspired by the original Flying Flea bike that served in the British Army during World War II. The forged frame allows for a lightweight yet strong structure, while the magnesium battery case uses an organic design language for optimal weight saving and cooling. RE says the design theme of the battery fins fuses tradition and technology. The front fins have been arranged in odd sequences and represent innovation and modern technology, whereas the rear fins are in even sequences and showcase tradition and legacy. Both clusters of fins twist and turn, merging seamlessly into a wing-shaped motif at the centre. The round headlamp and single seat are reminiscent of the original Flying Flea, while the pillion seat will be offered as an accessory.

2 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Hardware The forged frame allows for a lightweight yet strong structure, while the magnesium battery case uses an organic design language for optimal weight saving and cooling. One of its most notable features is the unusual girder fork suspension. This makes the Flying Flea C6 the only electric bike with this advanced suspension technology. Aside from its cosmetic effect, the suspension unit is useful, as Royal Enfield believes it enhances the bike's handling and stability in urban areas

3 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Specs Although the manufacturer has not revealed much about the battery and motor specifications of the Flying Flea C6, they have confirmed that the bike will come with a central Vehicle Control Unit (VCU). The VCU has been completely developed in-house and integrates all physical and digital touchpoints on the bike. The bike maker mentioned earlier that the VCU will be able to not only optimise the motor for economy but also for riding pleasure with “nuanced” adjustments to the throttle, brake, and regen feel. Most of these controls will be accessible via the phone.

4 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Features The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is equipped with cornering ABS, cruise control and traction control, among other electronic aids. It will also be able to charge using a household three-pin plug. The visuals of the motorbike also reveal that it will get technology like LED lighting and a digital display. The EV two-wheeler will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset. This chip will make the Flying Flea one of the first two-wheeler platforms to incorporate connected services technology through the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform.

5 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Expected launch While Royal Enfield has not confirmed the launch as of now for the Flying Flea C6, it is expected that the electric motorcycle will be launched in 2026.

