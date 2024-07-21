While the first half of 2024 caused people to be stuck inside their homes and offices due to prolonged heat waves across the country, the current monsoon season has lifted much of the weight off everyone’s shoulders. The gradual drop in temperatures has eased in a sense of exploration and the time for a short and swift weekend getaway is here. Whether you are looking to get some peace and quiet outside of your noisy urban life, or if you want to chase the thrill of trekking, here is a list of five monsoon getaway roadtrip ideas that are under five hours from Bengaluru:

1 Nandi Hills Distance: ~61 km

Time: 1hr 30 mins

Nandi Hills, also known as the Nandi Durga is one of the most popular weekend destinations and is the birthplace of five rivers – North Palar, South Pennar, Chitravathi, Arkavathi and Papaghni. With an altitude of approximately 4850 ft above sea level, the Nandi hills was a popular summer retreat for the British as well as Tipu Sultan. Visitors can trek through a stone stairway that takes them through paths lined with trees on either side. People coming here are further able to partake in rope courses that are offered by several resorts in the area.

2 Shivanasamudra Falls Distance: ~130 km

Time: 2 hrs 50 mins to 3 hrs

Shivanasamudra Falls is a cluster of two waterfalls that are situated alongside the Cauvery river. The Bharakucchi Falls in Kollegala, which has a height of 69 m, and the Gaganachukki Falls, measuring 90 m in height, are the two waterfalls that come together to form the Shivanasamdra Falls. These waterfalls are home to one of the first ever hydroelectric power stations in Asia, having been set up in 1902. Tourists are offered boat rides that offer a view of the plunge from the starting point of the cliff.

3 Sakleshpur Distance: ~221 km

Time: 4hrs to 5 hrs

Sakleshpur, or Sakleshpura, is a hill station in Karnataka that lies in the Malnad region, on the hills of the Western Ghats. Sakleshpur is known as the Switzerland of Karnataka due to the region’s extensive coffee and cardamom plantations. Since the Western Ghats is a hotspot of biodiversity, the sub-tropical climate that is fostered by the onset of the monsoon season creates optimal conditions for the flourishing of unique flora and fauna species. When in Sakleshpur, visitors can acquaint themselves with the Manjabara Fort and the Bisle Ghat View Point, as well as make a visit to the coffee estates to try their brewed coffee.

4 Lepakshi Distance: ~120 km

Time: 2 hrs 20 mins to 2 hrs 50 mins

Lepakshi is a small town located in Andhra Pradesh, approximately 120 km away from Bengaluru. The town is known for its historical and cultural significance, featuring a cornucopia of archaeological sites and temples. Lepakshi is believed to be founded in 1535 by the Vijayanagara empire and represents artistic prowess. Visitors can choose to head to the Veerbhadra Temple or make a visit to the Nandi Bull and Paintings.

5 Skandagiri Distance: ~70 km

Time: 1 hrs 30 mins to 2 hrs

This ancient mountain fortress also known as Kalavara Durga overlooks the Nandi Hills and it is one of the most popular trekking destinations around Bengaluru. Only an hour and a half from the city, Skandagiri is perfect for a quick getaway from the urban ruckus. The peak of the hill stands 4,760 ft above sea level, and the hill itself is home to the ruins of a fort which is believed to have been built by Tipu Sultan. The fort is said to have been used as a military stronghold. The Karnataka State Tourist and Tourist Department facilitates the trek that takes approximately five hours to complete regardless of the season.

