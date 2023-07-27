Renault-Nissan India hits 25 lakh production. Check details

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has announced that it has manufactured 25 lakh cars at its manufacturing plant located in Chennai. On average over 1.92 lakh Renault and Nissan cars have been produced every year which is equivalent to one car produced every three minutes. In total, 20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured by the plant since commencing operations.

The manufacturing facility is located at Oragadam, Chennai. The plant has not only produced vehicles for the Indian market but has also exported 1.15 lakh vehicles to Chennai's Kamarajar Port. The vehicles were exported to more than 108 destinations which include markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Earlier this year, the Renault Nissan Alliance announced an investment of ₹5,300 crores in India to introduce new products and technologies and boost production and R&D activities. The Alliance's future focus includes the production of six new vehicles, including two fully electric vehicles.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and MD, Renault India said: “It is a moment of immense pleasure to be an indispensable part of this momentous manufacturing milestone of 2.5 million cars achieved by Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited. Guided by the synergy and shared vision of our alliance, this accomplishment exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional vehicles and cutting-edge mobility solutions for discerning Indian market. We extend heartfelt appreciation to our beloved team, esteemed partners and loyal customers, whose support has been instrumental in accomplishing this significant milestone. This remarkable achievement propels our determination to push our boundaries, embrace state-of-the-art technologies, and shape India's future mobility, all while remaining committed to our overarching vision of driving innovation and delivering superior automotive experiences. Harnessing our collective strengths, resources, expertise, we are poised to introduce a lineup of new and enhanced vehicles, including advanced electric models, solidifying our position as pioneers in modern technology with a focus on reducing environmental footprint."

