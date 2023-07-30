Renault-Nissan India has produced these many cars so far

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd has manufactured 25 lakh cars in India
These vehicles have been manufactured at its facility in Chennai
On an average, over 1.92 lakh cars have been produced every year
It is equivalent to one car being produced every three minutes
20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured
The company has also exported 1.15 lakh vehicles from its manufacturing facility
The vehicles were exported to more than 108 destinations
These from exported from Chennai's Kamarajar Port
The alliance has announced an investment of ₹5,300 crores in India