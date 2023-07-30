Renault-Nissan India has produced these many cars so far

Published Jul 30, 2023

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd has manufactured 25 lakh cars in India

 These vehicles have been manufactured at its facility in Chennai

On an average, over 1.92 lakh cars have been produced every year

It is equivalent to one car being produced every three minutes

20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured

The company has also exported 1.15 lakh vehicles from its manufacturing facility

The vehicles were exported to more than 108 destinations

These from exported from Chennai's Kamarajar Port

The alliance has announced an investment of 5,300 crores in India
