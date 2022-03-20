HT Auto
Porsche aims for over 80% of new vehicle sales to be fully-electric by 2030

Porsche aims for over 80% of new vehicle sales to be fully-electric by 2030 

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said the company will bring an all-electric version of its mid-engine 718 sports car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM
All-electric Porsche Taycan. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Porsche recently announced its sales revenue and operating profits for last year that touched a new all-time high. Porsche delivered a total of 3,01,915 vehicles globally in 2021 and the delivery number of the company's first all-electric vehicle Porsche Taycan doubled.

The premium sports car maker delivered 41,296 units of the Taycan last year.

With an aim to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2030, Porsche informed that the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive will be more than 80 per cent. To achieve this feat of electrification, Porsche said it is developing high-performance battery cells, the production of which is expected to be ready for series production by 2024.

(Also read | Porsche production shuts down temporarily at multiple plants: Know why)

The company added it is also investing in premium charging stations together with partners and as well as in its own charging infrastructure. It is also making extensive investments into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said by 2025 half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles. “We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model: By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form," added Blume.

(Also read | Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia

Considering last year's sales, the company shared Porsche Macan became the bestselling model as 88,362 units of the model was sold in 2021 followed by 83,071 units of Porsche Cayenne. As many as 38,464 units of the iconic Porsche 911 model were delivered in 2021. “We set a strategic course early on and are robust on the operational front. This success is teamwork," mentioned Blume. Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT Lutz Meschke said the brand's business figures reflect the earning power of the company.

 

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Taycan Porsche Macan Porsche Cayenne Porsche 911 Porsche 718 EV EVs electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
