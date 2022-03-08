HT Auto
Porsche production shuts down temporarily at multiple plants: Know why

All the Porsche cars have been impacted due to the  temporary production suspension.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 03:47 PM
German luxury car brand Porsche's production in multiple plants has been temporarily suspended due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukraine is one of the major suppliers of wire harnesses for the automakers such as Volkswagen Group. The conflict in the region has created supply chain disruption, which prompted Porsche too halt production at some of its plants, which could eventually affect all of its models.

(Also Read: Russia-Ukraine conflict: How Tesla EVs are helping Ukrainians during crisis)

The shutdown commenced on March 2 with Macan and Panamera, followed by Porsche Taycan on March 3. Porsche Cayenne's production was supposed to be cut off on March 7. Porche 718 production is slated to be halted from March 14. Finally, the Porsche 911 GT3 and Touring production are slated to be halted on March 17. The Porsche 911 production too is slated to halt from the end of March. It is not clear yet when the German high-performance car brand will resume production at its sites.

The semiconductor shortage has been already impacting global automotive production for more than a year. While the situation was gradually normalising, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has again created uncertainty in the segment. Russia is a key semiconductor manufacturer, while Ukraine supplies wire harnesses to many automotive companies. The crisis in the region has impacted several automakers.

While Porsche has stopped production at its multiple manufacturing facilities, virtually every major automaker is affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Daimler Truck, Toyota, Ford, General Motors, Honda, have either stopped production in Russia or stopped shipment of vehicles to the country in the wake of the crisis. Some automakers have taken both measures in solidarity with Ukraine. Also, the stringent economic sanction imposed on Russia by the US, UK and European Union too is impacting the automakers adversely.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 03:47 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Taycan Porsche Cayenne Porsche Panamera Porsche 918 Porsche 911 luxury cars sports car
