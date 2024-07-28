Pirelli launches Cyber tyre that can talk to the car. Here's how

In an automotive world where every day there is a new technology being introduced, Pirelli has come up with a tyre that can talk to a car. The company has introduced its new Cyber tyre on the Pagani Utopia, which claims to be capable of communicating with the supercar's traction control, stability control and ABS systems using Bluetooth-based sensors.

The company stated that the Pagani Utopia knows which specific tyre is fitted to it and can adjust all the electronic systems to a specific program designed around that tyre. Speaking on the new tyres, Pirelli’s Chief Technical Officer Piero Misani said to Motor1 that under ABS braking, the Utopia’s Trofeo RS tyres generate the most grip with around five per cent wheel slip, but the car’s Sottozero winter tyres need much more slip, about 10 to 14 per cent.

Audi RS4, McLaren Artura too get Pirelli Cyber tyre

Besides Pagani Utopia, Pirelli also offers Cyber tyres in models like McLaren Artura, Audi RS4 etc. However, the tyres can only communicate so effectively in the Pagani Utopia, where the car is enabled to change its traction control, stability control and ABS to suit the tyre fitted. In the Audi RS4 and McLaren Artura, the tyres just tell the car what the OE the tyre is equipped with.

Pirelli claims that with the Cybe tyres the vehicle can also assess tyre age and wear rate, which eventually enhances the safety of the vehicle and its occupants. The tyre manufacturer said that the technology enables a message to flash up on the dash suggesting to the owner its time to change the tyre or make adjustments to the car's electronic driving aids. Pirelli also claims that the sensor inside the tyre provides real condition data. It is not clear if Pirelli will offer this tyre to other cars in the coming days.

