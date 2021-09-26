Only scooter model ever produced by Harley-Davidson goes for auction

Who would have guessed that motorcycle expert Harley-Davidson once produced a scooter called the Harley-Davidson Topper in the 1950s in order to compete with Honda. The company produced the scooter for only five years which production numbers that stood at around four digits, Jalopnik reported.

Now, this bygone era scooter is going up for sale at Mecum’s Las Vegas Motorcycles 2022 auction.

According to the report, the scooter features a single-cylinder, flat-mounted two-stroke engine which is capable of generating a mere power output between five to nine horsepower. However, as per the auction site, it is unclear as to which of the three models of Harley-Davidson Topper is up for grabs.

(Also read | Harley-Davidson's vintage-looking electric bike to go on sale later this year)

This scooter sports a rear wheel of 20-inch and also has a pull start chord hidden in the chrome instrument cluster. This information was found in period motorcycling magazines, stated the report. The scooter may not give one the usual kick that one gets from driving a Harley-Davidson bike, but its retro look is a sure win-win for those who love a piece of automotive history. Its fibreglass and stamped-steel construction give the scooter a vibe of the1960s.

Though the scooter may not provide the thrill and rush today compared to the products that Harley-Davidson offers, it is surely a vehicle that was one-of-kind when produced back then and hence this auction provides once in a while opportunity to those motorheads who have always been interested in two-wheelers. Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycles 2022 will begin from 25 January 2022 and will go on till 29 January.

(Also read | Harley-Davidson Sportster S bookings open in India, launch by late-2021)

Continuing with the retro theme, Hero MotoCorp recently stated that it is working hard to launch a Harley-Davidson model in India with retro styling in an effort to enter the segment of premium motorcycles. Both the companies declared an alliance after the US two-wheeler company announced to stop sales and production in the country last year.