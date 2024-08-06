Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ola Electric Mobility's 6,145 Crore Ipo Fully Subscribed On Day 2

Ola Electric Mobility's 6,145 crore IPO fully subscribed on Day 2

By: PTI
Updated on: 06 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM
Follow us on:
The IPO will provide Ola Electric the much-needed impetus to invest in enhancing cell manufacturing capacity and research and development on future te
...
The IPO will provide Ola Electric the much-needed impetus to invest in enhancing cell manufacturing capacity and research and development on future technologies and products. (Reuters)

The 6,145-crore initial public offer of electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric Mobility got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Monday, driven by demand from retail investors and non-institutional investors.

The initial share sale received bids for 49,43,63,610 shares against 46,51,59,451 shares on offer, translating into 1.06 times subscription, according to the NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 2.87 times subscriptions while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.11 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a 40 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 5,500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares. The price band for the offer is 72-76 a share.

The issue is open for subscription until August 6.

Under the OFS, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal is offloading almost 3.8 crore shares.

For Ola Electric, the IPO will provide the much-needed impetus to invest in enhancing cell manufacturing capacity and research and development on future technologies and products.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Roadster
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
BatteryCapacity Icon2.5 kWh Range Icon201 km
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

According to its prospectus, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd (OEML) plans to utilise 1,227.6 crore out of the proceeds of its 5,500-crore public issue on capacity expansion of its cell manufacturing plant to 6.4 GWh from 5 GWh.

The company is also looking to use 1,600 crore from the fresh fund on research and product development, another 800 crore will be deployed to repay debts and 350 crore for organic growth initiatives.

In its RHP, OEML said that Phase 1 (a) and Phase 1 (b) of the set-up and expansion of the Ola Gigafactory at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu will be funded from internal accruals and long-term borrowings availed by its arm Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd (OCT).

The company said a portion of the proceeds will be used for capital expenditure to be incurred by OCT for the expansion of the capacity of the cell manufacturing plant from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh.

On Thursday, the company mobilised 2,763 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Nomura India Investment Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Fidelity.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, BofA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and BOB Capital Markets are the managers of the offer.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Ola Electric Axis Ola Electric electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS