In pics: Hyundai Kona Jayde is a concept EV meant for last-mile mobility

The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept is slated to be showcased at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM
Hyundai Kona Jayde
Hyundai Kona Jayde concept comes as a heavily accessorised iteration of the new generation Kona electric SUV. Also, the beefy concept electric SUV has been equipped with accessories that focus on last-mile mobility and outdoor adventure activities. The concept is slated to be showcased at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Hyundai Kona Jayde
Hyundai Kona Jayde concept comes wearing a bespoke Robin's Egg Blue colour, which is bright and eye-catching. Contrasting with this colour are the black bumpers at front and rear, thick black cladding on front and rear fenders, side sills and skid plates. The SUV runs on custom HRE 520M black alloy wheels.
Hyundai Kona Jayde
The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept gets a Thule Pulse Alpine Cargo box on top of the roof, while at the back, there is a Thule Epos bike rack carrying an electric bicycle that is intended to offer the owner of the SUV last mile mobility in regions where the electric car can not reach.
Hyundai Kona Jayde
The cabin of the Hyundai Kona Jayde doesn't looks much different compared to the new generation Kona EV. However, to make it different, the South Korean automaker has added new colours. Besides that, the layout and design inside the cabin of the electric SUV remain same as the standard EV.
Hyundai Kona Jayde
The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept's cabin comes with Recaro Sportster CS seats that get plaid centre and white leather bolsters. Apart from that, there is a layers looking dashboard, front armrest, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system combining the instrument cluster into a single panel.
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Kona HYundai Kona EV Kona EV Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car

