Ola Electric claims to have sold 30,219 electric scooters in December 2023
The EV manufacturer also claims that the company has captured 40% market share in Indian electric two-wheeler segment
Ola claims this was the company's highest-ever monthly sales
Ola claims to have recorded a 74% YoY sales growth in December 2023
Ola claims to have registered an impressive 68% YoY sales growth in the last quarter, compared to the last quarter of 2022
Ola Electric sold 83,963 units between October and December 2023
Ola Electric claims to have sold 2.65 lakh electric scooters in 2023 calendar year
Ola Electric currently sells five different electric scooters across three variants and their variable battery pack options
The EV maker is also aiming to penetrate the electric motorcycle segment soon