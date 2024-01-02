Ola Electric has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 02, 2024

Ola Electric claims to have sold 30,219 electric scooters in December 2023

The EV manufacturer also claims that the company has captured 40% market share in Indian electric two-wheeler segment

Ola claims this was the company's highest-ever monthly sales

Ola claims to have recorded a 74% YoY sales growth in December 2023

 Check product page

Ola claims to have registered an impressive 68% YoY sales growth in the last quarter, compared to the last quarter of 2022

Ola Electric sold 83,963 units between October and December 2023

Ola Electric claims to have sold 2.65 lakh electric scooters in 2023 calendar year

Ola Electric currently sells five different electric scooters across three variants and their variable battery pack options

The EV maker is also aiming to penetrate the electric motorcycle segment soon
Check more on Ola Electric's 2023 sales
Click Here