Ola Electric factory almost ready as company gears up for e-scooter launch

Ola Electric is gearing up for the launch of its first electric scooters in India on August 15. The factory where these electric scooters will be manufactured is also nearing completion. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, shared the status of the factory on Twitter showing an aerial image of the Ola Futurefactory.

"Ground zero!" wrote Aggarwal as he shared the image of the Futurefactory on social media. His tweet comes just a day after he revealed that the Ola electric scooter will be lunched in the country on Independence Day, the booking for which were opened at ₹499 in late July. The e-scooter is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh.

Earlier this year, Ola Electric had announced that the company is building a mega factory on a 500-acre land area. It had signed a ₹2,400-crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in December to develop world's largest manufacturing plant for two-wheelers. The land acquisition for the plant was completed in January this year and the construction work began by late February.

The cab-aggregator turned EV maker had informed that the first phase of the electric scooter plant will be operational soon and more than 10 million man-hours have been planned to make the factory operational in record time. The factory will be able to roll out 20 lakh electric scooters in the initial phase. The mega factory will serve as Ola’s global manufacturing hub for a range of electric two-wheelers that will be sold across India and exported to international markets like Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Ola factory is claimed to be the most automated in India as it will be powered by Ola’s own AI engine and tech stack that will be deeply integrated into all factory operations. Around 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles will be deployed when the factory goes fully operational. Further, the company claims that the factory will create 10,000 jobs, despite the incorporation of Industry 4.0 technologies.

About the Ola electric scooter, the company has confirmed that the scooter will be offered in 10 colour options and it may follow a direct-to-home sales model.