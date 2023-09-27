Officials in states function like licence raj days, says Maruti Suzuki chairman

Despite the central government ushering in reforms, the Indian manufacturing sector is to see enhanced growth as officials in the states across the country still continue to work in a way they used to during the licence and control days, Maruti Suzuki India's chairman RC Bhargava has reportedly said. Speaking about the ease of doing business and growth of the manufacturing sector in India, he said that the central government has been bringing in a series of reforms and improvements in the business environment over the last nine years, PTI has reported.

When it comes to ease of doing business, India has seen massive improvements in the rankings over the last few years, stated Bhargava. He further said that the central government has abolished more than 1,000 age-old acts while initiating a lot of forms of taxation. All of these have made doing business in India easier, claimed the Maruti Suzuki India chairman.

However, despite saying that the Indian government has introduced a lot of positive reforms in favour of easiness of doing business, the results are yet to be seen, said Bhargava. "All designed to make it easier to do business in India and to be more competitive in manufacturing. Unfortunately, the results are not yet apparent," he reportedly said.

The Maruti Suzuki official has noted that the bulk of the interaction of manufacturers and entrepreneurs is with state government officials and many of them still work in an old-fashioned way. "And in the state governments, the bureaucracy and the entire administration has still not changed the way the central government has changed," Bhargava reportedly said, further adding, “And there are lots of delays. Time is not a factor which is valued highly by most people in the states. And the attitude of administration is very much similar to what it used to be in the licence and control days, that the job of the bureaucracy the job of the civil servant is to control rather than facilitate."

