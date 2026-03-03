Nissan Motor India posts 23% YoY growth in February 2026

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. reported consolidated sales of 10,565 units in February 2026, registering a 23 percent year on year increase. The growth was supported by stable domestic demand and continued export momentum, even as the company transitions into a new phase with the introduction of the all-new Nissan Gravite .

Domestic wholesale for the month stood at 2,230 units, while exports accounted for 8,335 units. The export performance continues to underline India’s importance as a manufacturing and supply base for Nissan’s global markets.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Nissan Gravite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.65 - 9.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2025 1498 cc 1498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

February also marked the market introduction of the Gravite, positioned as a compact MPV tailored for Indian families. Customer deliveries have commenced from 1 March 2026 across the country. The rollout is expected to contribute to volumes in the coming months as bookings translate into retail sales.

Gravite: Expanding Nissan’s India portfolio

Launched at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh ex-showroom, the Gravite enters the competitive entry MPV segment with a focus on space, practicality and value. The model is based on Nissan’s CMF A platform and shares its underpinnings with the Magnite, though it adopts a distinct identity with a longer roofline and a more upright stance to accommodate three rows of seating.

The design features Nissan’s signature grille, angular headlamps and a tall greenhouse to maximise cabin room. Inside, the Gravite offers a functional layout with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument display and flexible seating configurations aimed at urban and semi-urban buyers.

At launch, the Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. A dual cylinder CNG option is scheduled to join the range later this year, broadening its appeal among cost-conscious buyers seeking lower running costs.

With the continued momentum of the Nissan Magnite and the addition of the Gravite, Nissan is looking to strengthen its domestic presence while maintaining export growth. The company currently serves over 65 international markets from India and continues to expand its sales and service network nationwide.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: