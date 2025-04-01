Nissan Magnite drives the brand to its highest ever sales in seven years

Nissan Motor India has seen its highest ever sales figures after FY 2017-18 on the back of the Nissan Magnite . The B-SUV was unveiled in October 2024 and has been the key growth driver, contributing predominantly to domestic sales as well as exports.

Nissan Motor India registered consolidated sales of more than 99,000 units in FY24, a 35 per cent increase year-on-year. Domestic sales crossed 28,000 units, while exports touched an all-time high of more than 71,000 units. The export reach of the company increased from 20 to more than 65 overseas markets, reinforcing India’s role in the company’s global operations as a crucial production and export hub.

Cumulative sales of the Nissan Magnite reached 150,000 units by August 2024. The model also set a significant export milestone as 50,000 units were exported to right-hand-drive (RHD) and left-hand-drive (LHD) markets. Importantly, Saudi Arabia emerged as the key destination for the LHD version of Magnite.

With its 'One Car, One World' strategy, Nissan wants to reinforce its position as a global automotive exporter. Export operations of the company have registered consistent growth with the shipments going up from 32,389 units in FY20 to more than 71,000 units in FY24.

Strategic restructuring and future plans

As part of its global turnaround plan, Nissan has embarked on a strategic reorganization of its Indian operations. The automaker is selling its stakes in its Chennai joint venture factory to its Alliance partner, Renault, in a deal that is expected to be completed by mid-2025 subject to regulatory approval. The company stated that the step is to make the company leaner and more agile but still have a focus on the Indian market.

Going forward, Nissan has announced plans to launch two new models—a seven seater B-MPV in FY25 and a 5-seater C-SUV in FY26. The company is also increasing its dealership network for better accessibility and customer service.

Moreover, in an effort to mitigate increasing input and operating costs, Nissan has announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent for all variants of the New Nissan Magnite from April 1, 2025.

