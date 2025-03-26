Nissan teases compact SUV and MPV for India: First look at the upcoming models

Nissan Motor India has teased its upcoming seven seater B-MPV that has been specially designed for the Indian market. The company noted that the new MPV is scheduled to launch in 2025 as a brand- new addition to the India product portfolio.

Interestingly, the company showcased two new products slated for India at their recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan. The new MPV will be followed by the previously announced 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) in early 2026. The SUV will rival the likes of Hyun Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and others. Nissan Motor India stated that it remains on track to have 4 products by FY26 for Indian customers across the B/C and D-SUV segments.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2025 1498 cc 1498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Patrol 2825 cc 2825 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2 Cr Alert Me When Launched

Upcoming Nissan MPV and Compact SUV design

Inspired by another iconic Nissan SUV, the new C-SUV takes its design cues from the Nissan Patrol. The C-SUV will feature that company's SUV DNA and will aim to deliver the robust reliability, premium craftsmanship and technology. The upcoming C-SUV is said to feature high approach and departure angle in order to suit the Indian road conditions.

Meanwhile, underpinning the same platform, the Nissan B-MPV will get a muscular styling that is unique to Nissan’s distinct design philosophy, the company revealed. The company stated that it has been designed to ensure comfort for passengers on all rows without compromising on driving pleasure.

In an earlier interaction with HT Auto, Saurabh Vatsa, MD, Nissan Motor India, revealed that unlike other C-segment SUVs that offer both five- and seven-seater versions with similar design, the two upcoming Nissan SUVs will feature distinct exterior and interior designs to cater to different customer preferences, while sharing the same underpinning.

Nissan’s plans for India

Vatsa had stated that with an investment of $600 million, the C-segment Nissan SUV will be ‘made in India, made for the world products’, just like the Magnite. The five seater C-SUV will be the second model from the Chennai plant to follow the ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.

Nissan is setting its sights on achieving an ambitious target of 100,000 units in both annual domestic sales and exports from India. To support this goal, the company will locally manufacture both new products at the Alliance JV plant in Chennai.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: