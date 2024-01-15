NHAI to deactivate FASTags with incomplete KYC post 31st January 2024

The NHAI (Nation Highway Authority of India) has declared thatFASTags with valid balances but with inadequate KYC will get deactivated by banks post-31st January 2024. NHAI urges FASTag customers to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process for their most recent FASTag by upgrading KYC in accordance with RBI rules.

According to an NHAI statement, consumers must ensure that KYC for their most recent FASTag is completed to avoid disruption. It further stated that FASTag users must follow the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy and return all previously issued FASTags to their respective banks.

FASTags were introduced for auto toll collection and to save waiting time at toll plazas, improving transparency. To improve the efficiency of the electronic toll collectionsystem and allow seamless mobility at toll plazas, NHAI has launched the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' campaign, which aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or the coupling of many FASTags to a single vehicle. "Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the statement said. For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to the nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.

NHAI has said to have taken this initiative in response to recent reports of several FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in breach of the RBI's regulation.

Aside from that, FASTags are sometimes purposefully not attached to the vehicle's windscreen, causing unnecessary delays at toll plazas and causing aggravation to fellow national highway motorists.

According to NHAI, FASTags have a 98 per centpenetration rate with over 8 crore users. It further stated that the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' project will help to improve toll operations.

