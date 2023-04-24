HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Travelling To This Forest With Your Car? You Can Pay Entry Fee Using Your Fastag

Travelling to this forest with your car? You can pay entry fee using your Fastag

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, which is spread across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to allow visitors who come with their cars to pay the entry fee using the Fastag. ANI has reported that NHAI's subsidiary Indian Highways Management Company, has inked an agreement with the tiger reserve authority to launch this service for the visitors.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
NHAI has enabled a Fastag-based payment system at the forest entry points. (PTI)
NHAI has enabled a Fastag-based payment system at the forest entry points. (PTI)
NHAI has enabled a Fastag-based payment system at the forest entry points. (PTI)
NHAI has enabled a Fastag-based payment system at the forest entry points.

The agreement signed between the two parties is claimed to pave the way to facilitate a seamless and efficient entry process for vehicles entering the forest area, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The report claims that this initiative will provide a Fastag-based payment system at forest entry points and will extend the benefit of a collection of Ecosystem Management Coordination (EMC) fees via FASTag at various entrance points of the tiger reserve.

Also Read : How to buy and activate FASTag online: Key steps

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has further stated that by enabling FASTag-based payments at forest entry points, visitors can avoid long queues and delays, allowing them to savour the natural beauty and wildlife of these areas without any hassles. The report further claims that this partnership between IHMCL of NHAI and the forest department comes as a significant step towards promoting sustainable tourism and preserving natural resources by curbing vehicular emissions at the forest entry points.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹10.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹7.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Fastag has become mandatory for all vehicles across India over the last few years. This system comes employing a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology that enables automatic toll payments at the toll plazas, using the affixed Fastag on all four-wheelers and heavier vehicles. The technology is claimed to have made the toll-collection process more transparent than before and seamless. Also, it claims to have reduced the traffic congestion at the toll plazas.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: fastag auto technology
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city