NHAI identifies 13,795 black spots on national highways, permanently rectifies 4,777 patches

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified a total of 13,795 black spots on national highways across India. Out of these black spots, short-term rectification measures have been completed on 9,525 black spots across the country, while 4,777 black spot patches have been permanently rectified. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed this in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Gadkari further stated that national highways passing through Karnataka have the maximum number of black spots at 1,217, which is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 1,202 black spots on national highways have been identified, while in Telangana the number is 1,121.

Speaking further, the minister said that the government has taken steps for immediate short-term rectification measures on these black spots, which include installation of road markings, signage, crash barriers, road studs, delineators, closure of unauthorised median openings, traffic calming measures etc. He also added that long-term rectification measures such as improvement of road geometrics, junction improvements, spot widening of the carriageway, construction of underpasses and overpasses etc are also taken on such black spots as per site investigations. These steps have been taken as permanent rectification measures, said Gadkari.

Earlier, in December 2023, the minister informed Lok Sabha that Tamil Nadu had the most number of black spots in the country's national highway network amounting to 748. He then said that the government had identified a total of 5,803 black spots in the entire national highway network in the country, where Tamil Nadu was followed by West Bengal and Telangana with 701 and 485 black spots, respectively.

What is a black spot on national highways?

Certain locations on national highways are identified as black spots based on the occurrence of a certain number of accidents involving fatalities and grievous injuries. Black spots are considered those places on national highways where a stretch of about 500 metres and at least five road accidents have taken place during the last three years, resulting in 10 fatalities. These stretches are marked as black spots by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which are primarily responsible for the development, operation and maintenance of national highways.

