Watch: Mumbai biker's stunt video with two women goes viral, lands him in jail

Bike stunt on the streets of Mumbai has landed a person in jail after video of his wheelie with two women as pillions went viral on social media. The person, who was identified as Faiyaz Qadri, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday. The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows how the biker violated traffic rules, negated safety precautions and put lives of others in danger. The incident comes to light after recent cases of such stunts on public roads went viral with some of the violators booked or jailed.

The video shows how the two women were clinging on to the biker while he performed the wheelie stunt. One of the women was sitting in front of the biker, facing the rear of the bike. None of the rider or pillions were wearing helmet.

The video, which was shot in December last year, led the police to the accused before he was arrested. On Friday, a case was registered against the accused biker and his two female companions at the BKC Police Station. They were charged under IPC section 308 which booked them for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

#WATCH | Mumbai Police arrested a man namely Faiyaz Qadri, whose bike stunts with two women seated on his two-wheeler had gone viral. The accused was arrested by BKC police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place: Mumbai Police



(Viral video, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/CCRUPNOq4A — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

The accused was arrested from Saki Naka in Mumbai over the weekend. They tracked down the registration number of the bike. The accused was picked up from his Antop Hill residence. After arresting the accused, a Mumbai official said, “Recently, a video of the accused performing a dangerous stunt on his bike with two girls went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of the city. After the video surfaced, a case was registered against him and a team was formed to nab him."

Mumbai Police said that the biker is a known offender. He was earlier externed from Wadala area for about a year. The Police has not yet been able to trace the two women seen in the video. The cops have launched an investigation to identify the two before arrsting them as well.

First Published Date: