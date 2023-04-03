HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Mumbai Biker's Stunt Video With Two Women Goes Viral, Lands Him In Jail

Watch: Mumbai biker's stunt video with two women goes viral, lands him in jail

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Bike stunt on the streets of Mumbai has landed a person in jail after video of his wheelie with two women as pillions went viral on social media. The person, who was identified as Faiyaz Qadri, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday. The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows how the biker violated traffic rules, negated safety precautions and put lives of others in danger. The incident comes to light after recent cases of such stunts on public roads went viral with some of the violators booked or jailed.

A biker was seen performing stunt on public road with two women, without helmet, sitting across him in Mumbai this weekend. His actions landed him behind bars for violating traffic rules and endangering others' lives.
A biker was seen performing stunt on public road with two women, without helmet, sitting across him in Mumbai this weekend. His actions landed him behind bars for violating traffic rules and endangering others' lives.
A biker was seen performing stunt on public road with two women, without helmet, sitting across him in Mumbai this weekend. His actions landed him behind bars for violating traffic rules and endangering others' lives.
A biker was seen performing stunt on public road with two women, without helmet, sitting across him in Mumbai this weekend. His actions landed him behind bars for violating traffic rules and endangering others' lives.

The video shows how the two women were clinging on to the biker while he performed the wheelie stunt. One of the women was sitting in front of the biker, facing the rear of the bike. None of the rider or pillions were wearing helmet.

The video, which was shot in December last year, led the police to the accused before he was arrested. On Friday, a case was registered against the accused biker and his two female companions at the BKC Police Station. They were charged under IPC section 308 which booked them for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 400gt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400gt
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Z400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Z400
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Adventure
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Klx 140 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 140
144 cc
₹4.07 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The accused was arrested from Saki Naka in Mumbai over the weekend. They tracked down the registration number of the bike. The accused was picked up from his Antop Hill residence. After arresting the accused, a Mumbai official said, “Recently, a video of the accused performing a dangerous stunt on his bike with two girls went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of the city. After the video surfaced, a case was registered against him and a team was formed to nab him."

Mumbai Police said that the biker is a known offender. He was earlier externed from Wadala area for about a year. The Police has not yet been able to trace the two women seen in the video. The cops have launched an investigation to identify the two before arrsting them as well.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rule traffic violation
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city