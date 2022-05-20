What's more premium than Mercedes Maybach? Coming up, Mercedes Mythos Series

Mercedes-Benz is planning to shift around 75 per cent of its future investments towards more luxurious vehicles as it aims to amp up the sales of its top-end vehicles by 60 per cent.

Mercedes-Benz will bring in an ultra-luxurious lineup called Mythos Series, which will reportedly sit above the Mercedes Maybach's premium sub-brand. During the announcement of the sub-brand, Mercedes-Benz said models from Mythos Series would be produced in low volumes. This new series, reportedly, will be made ‘available exclusively to the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz.’ Mercedes-Benz is yet to share when it brings the first product from the Mythos Series.

According to a presentation shared by Mercedes-Benz known as Economics of Desire, the automaker is aiming to become the world's most valuable luxury car brand. Through this presentation, Mercedes shared that in order to attain that goal, it has cut down the number of models called ‘Entry Luxury’ from seven to four. Mercedes-Benz is planning to shift around 75 per cent of its future investments towards more luxurious vehicles. The premium automaker is aiming to amp up the sales of its top-end vehicles by 60 per cent.

Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Ola Kallenius shared the core of the brand has always been the luxury segment. “Most luxury companies build their portfolio on the basis of one or two true icons. Mercedes-Benz has the good fortune to have multiple iconic products and brands at the upper end of its portfolio – such as the S-Class, the SL, the G as well as the AMG and Maybach brands. We see great potential here to expand our Top-End portfolio with even more fascinating products for our customers," added Kallenius.

Mercedes-Benz informed that in the future it will focus on top-end luxury, core luxury and entry-luxury. While the top-end luxury segment will constitute all vehicles from the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands, it will also have the top-end variants from Mercedes-EQ, that includes the EQS and the EQS SUV, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and G-Class models as well as the full-size luxury GLS along will the limited edition models and exclusive collaboration vehicles. The core luxury segment offers models such as Mercedes-Benz C-Class and E-Class and their derivatives. This segment also has the highest sales volumes. Mercedes wants to redefine the entry-level segment by elevating the technological substance of the models. For this, the brand has plans to launch a new Mercedes-Benz Operating System in 2024.

