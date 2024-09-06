Mercedes-Benz recently launched the new Maybach EQS electric SUV in India, its flagship EV to go on sale in the country
The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the most expensive electric vehicle to go on sale in India priced at ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom)
Maybach name aside, what makes the new EQS 680 SUV so expensive? We break it down for you
The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is based on the EQS SUV but gets Maybach-specific details like the dual-tone paint scheme and waterfall grille
The Maybach-spec alloy wheels give the electric SUV a regal appearance
The cabin gets a triple-display layout and two 11.6-inch displays for the rear seat entertainment package. There’s also an MBUX tablet at the rear
The Maybach EQS SUV gets 2 optional packages - the Chauffeur package and First-Class Rear package
The Maybach EQS packs 649 bhp & 950 Nm, and sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. It offers a range of 611 km (WLTP)
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS is a super exclusive purchase with no direct rivals barring the Lotus Eletre