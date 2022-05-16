HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz Silver Arrow 300 Slr Is Likely World's Most Expensive Classic Car

Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR is likely world's most expensive classic car

The 1956 Mercedes 300 SLR is just one of the two legendary 1950s cars that were built after Mercedes exited the racing scene in 1955.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2022, 06:20 PM
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR

For $142 million, the 1956 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupe has reportedly become the world's most expensive classic car, Hagerty reported. The price is enough to buy a dozen Lamborghini Aventador Ultimaes, and even the next Ferrari 250 GTO that is to come up for auction. While the report mentions that the news isn't confirmed, the sources at the publication have claimed that the infamous 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupe has indeed become the world's most expensive classic car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The 1956 Mercedes 300 SLR is just one of the two legendary 1950s cars that were built after Mercedes exited the racing scene in 1955. They earned the name ‘Uhlenhaut coupe’ after the head of the automaker's test department, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, started using one as his company car. The car was a road-legal racing car.

(Also read | Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada)

Both the cars remained with Mercedes for all these years and were widely regarded as the most valuable cars in the world. However, last year, a select number of car collectors were invited to the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart for an event, and that's when the fate of the 300 SLR was decided.

Mercedes-Benz wanted the purchaser to meet some criteria established by automaker. This included ensuring the car's future care and also that the buyer wouldn't simply flip the car for a quick profit. Further, the company wanted to ascertain that the custodian of the Silver Arrows racing car would keep it with the same care and attention as Mercedes has over all these years.

After this, one of the two 1956 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupes is now allegedly in private hands. If this be true, the Mercedes car's value is double the record-setting $70 million sale price for a Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018.

First Published Date: 16 May 2022, 06:19 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR Mercedes Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR is likely world's most expensive classic car
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR is likely world's most expensive classic car
Petrol price biting? UK Minister says ‘get better job’, invites massive ire
Petrol price biting? UK Minister says ‘get better job’, invites massive ire
Entry-level car buyers deferring purchase as Covid hits income sentiment: Report
Entry-level car buyers deferring purchase as Covid hits income sentiment: Report
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at ₹99,999. Check specs, features
Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
No more ugly vehicle licence plates for residents of this city: Details
No more ugly vehicle licence plates for residents of this city: Details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city