Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster breaks cover as sportiest Maybach ever

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 14:47 PM
Based on the Mercedes SL Roadster, this is the sportiest car in the history of Maybach and brings tasteful upgrades over the standard SL Roadster to g
Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Roadster
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster brings the quintessential Maybach touch with its new and opulent look
Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Roadster
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster brings the quintessential Maybach touch with its new and opulent look

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its first drop-top Maybach in the form of the new Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. Based on the Mercedes SL Roadster, the automaker says that this is the sportiest car in Maybach’s history and brings tasteful upgrades over the standard SL Roadster to give it a more opulent look.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster

Visually, the new Maybach SL 680 has a vertical-slat chrome grille, which is illuminated on the model. The front bumper has been redesigned and accentuated with more chrome accents. The roadster is laced with Maybach logos on the bonnet and the soft roof. The aerodynamically designed scoops behind the seats also carry the Maybach logo. The model gets a dual-tone treatment and is finished in Garnet Red Metallic and Opalite White Magno with a contrast Obsidian Black bonnet at the public debut. However, customers will be able to spec the colour of their choice.

Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Roadster
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster's cabin gets a crystal white nappa leather with a silver satin finish
Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Roadster
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster's cabin gets a crystal white nappa leather with a silver satin finish

The interior is finished in crystal white nappa leather with a silver satin finish across the dashboard and door pads. The features and equipment have been carried over from the SL Roadster. Mercedes has also optimised the exhaust system on the Maybach edition for reduced noise and better insulation and absorption.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Engine Specifications

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 comes from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 577 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. There is no hybrid tech paired with the engine. The motor sends power to all four wheels via the 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive or 4MATIC+. The Maybach SL 680 Roadster can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds.

Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Roadster
The new Mercedes Maybach SL 680 gets the same 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine with 577 bhp and 800 Nm. Expect prices in India to be around 3 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes Maybach SL 680 Roadster
The new Mercedes Maybach SL 680 gets the same 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine with 577 bhp and 800 Nm. Expect prices in India to be around 3 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch

The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster will command a substantial premium over the standard model. In India, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is priced at 2.44 crore (ex-showroom) and expect the Maybach SL to be priced at over 3 crore (ex-showroom) when it arrives in the country. Deliveries in Europe will commence from next year onwards and expected the special offering to make its way to the Indian market later next year.

