Mercedes-Benz makes it easier to buy luxury cars in India. Here is how

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new initiative, the "Wishbox" campaign, aimed at expanding access to its luxury car range. This programme offers a variety of financial solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of potential customers.

Mercedes-Benz's Wishbox program acknowledges the diverse financial situations of car buyers by offering three financing options. The ‘Step-Up EMI’ plan caters to those seeking a lower initial investment, especially for upgrades or trade-ins, with lower monthly payments that gradually increase over time. This is ideal for salaried professionals with predictable income.

‘Easy Annual Benefit’ allows leveraging anticipated annual income, like bonuses, for larger one-time payments, reducing the burden of monthly EMIs. This suits salaried professionals who can strategically use annual windfalls within their financing plan.

Finally, understanding the initial financial strain of car purchases, Wishbox offers an ‘EMI Holiday’ for the first three months, allowing customers to manage other expenses while enjoying their new Mercedes-Benz without immediate financial pressure.

Beyond Wishbox: STAR Agility+ for comprehensive ownership

In addition to Wishbox, Mercedes-Benz offers STAR Agility+. This programme goes beyond traditional financing by providing a comprehensive ownership package that includes service plans, guaranteed buyback value at the end of the term, extended warranty coverage, and significantly reduced monthly payments (up to 40 per cent lower).

Mercedes-Benz's STAR Agility+ programme extends beyond financing to provide a comprehensive ownership experience with peace of mind. At the lease end, customers retain flexibility. They can choose to upgrade to a brand new Mercedes-Benz, refinance their existing vehicle to continue ownership, or simply return the car and receive the guaranteed buyback value, eliminating any further financial obligations.

The financial obligation at the end of the term aligns precisely with the vehicle's buyback value, ensuring transparency and a smooth ownership experience.

Brendon Sissing, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, said, ““Mercedes-Benz Financial Services has been fulfilling Indian customers’ wishes, offering innovative financial products for over a decade. This year we are introducing the popular financial solution ‘Wishbox’, offering personalized financial solutions suited for every customer’s requirement. This programme reaffirms our understanding of customer pulse, reiterating our commitment to fulfil their wish of buying a Mercedes-Benz.""

