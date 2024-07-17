Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Mercedes Benz Makes It Easier To Buy Luxury Cars In India. Here Is How

Mercedes-Benz makes it easier to buy luxury cars in India. Here is how

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jul 2024, 19:20 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes-Benz's Wishbox program acknowledges the diverse financial situations of car buyers by offering three financing options.
Mercedes-Benz "Wishbox" programme offers a variety of financial solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of potential customers.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new initiative, the "Wishbox" campaign, aimed at expanding access to its luxury car range. This programme offers a variety of financial solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of potential customers.

Mercedes-Benz's Wishbox program acknowledges the diverse financial situations of car buyers by offering three financing options. The ‘Step-Up EMI’ plan caters to those seeking a lower initial investment, especially for upgrades or trade-ins, with lower monthly payments that gradually increase over time. This is ideal for salaried professionals with predictable income.

‘Easy Annual Benefit’ allows leveraging anticipated annual income, like bonuses, for larger one-time payments, reducing the burden of monthly EMIs. This suits salaried professionals who can strategically use annual windfalls within their financing plan.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz to launch two new cars next month, including the AMG GLC coupe

Finally, understanding the initial financial strain of car purchases, Wishbox offers an ‘EMI Holiday’ for the first three months, allowing customers to manage other expenses while enjoying their new Mercedes-Benz without immediate financial pressure.

Beyond Wishbox: STAR Agility+ for comprehensive ownership

In addition to Wishbox, Mercedes-Benz offers STAR Agility+. This programme goes beyond traditional financing by providing a comprehensive ownership package that includes service plans, guaranteed buyback value at the end of the term, extended warranty coverage, and significantly reduced monthly payments (up to 40 per cent lower).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Engine Icon1950.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.80 - 69.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 70.90 - 77.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 Km
₹ 66 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 73.50 - 74.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Mercedes-Benz's STAR Agility+ programme extends beyond financing to provide a comprehensive ownership experience with peace of mind. At the lease end, customers retain flexibility. They can choose to upgrade to a brand new Mercedes-Benz, refinance their existing vehicle to continue ownership, or simply return the car and receive the guaranteed buyback value, eliminating any further financial obligations.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz mulls more EV assembling in India for green goals

The financial obligation at the end of the term aligns precisely with the vehicle's buyback value, ensuring transparency and a smooth ownership experience.

Brendon Sissing, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, said, ““Mercedes-Benz Financial Services has been fulfilling Indian customers’ wishes, offering innovative financial products for over a decade. This year we are introducing the popular financial solution ‘Wishbox’, offering personalized financial solutions suited for every customer’s requirement. This programme reaffirms our understanding of customer pulse, reiterating our commitment to fulfil their wish of buying a Mercedes-Benz.""

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2024, 19:20 PM IST
TAGS: STAR Mercedes-Benz Indian mercedes benz
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS