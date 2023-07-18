HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Luxury Cars On A Roll In India As Mercedes, Bmw, Audi Make Hay While The Sun Shines

Luxury cars on a roll in India, clocks best-ever half-yearly sales record

Luxury cars in India are selling more than ever. The segment has seen record sales in the first half of the year with carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group and Audi leading the way. Between January and June, the German auto giants have contributed more than 26,000 units across the country. After a promising start to the year, all luxury carmakers are hoping 2023 to turn out to be the best-ever year in terms of sales.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW lead luxury car sales in India. The three carmakers have contributed to the best-ever half-yearly sales of luxury vehicles between January and June this year.
Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW lead luxury car sales in India. The three carmakers have contributed to the best-ever half-yearly sales of luxury vehicles between January and June this year.

In the last six months, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever half-yearly sales in the country. It sold 8,528 units with a growth of around 13 per cent. Mercedes-Benz currently remains the leading luxury carmaker in India. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said, "Right now, there is a very strong momentum and also a very conscious shift to luxury cars. So the demand continues and we see no reason for that to change as of now," Iyer said.

The BMW Group, one of Mercedes' key rivals in India, also clocked its best half-yearly sales with a record 5,867 units sold during this period. These also include MINI brand of luxury cars which also include electric vehicles. Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, said, "In the second half also we will break records... It will be even better (than H1) with supplies becoming normal. We'll be having a record year if all things remain constant in the economy. The demand seems strong, the product line-up is strong, further enhanced by the launch of the new X5 and response is strong."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz Glc
₹ 58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz Glc 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Glc 2023
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Incidentally, despite Mercedes having more number of EV models in its portfolio, it was BMW which emerged as the leader in the segment. BMW sells the iX SUV and the i4 and i7 sedans in the country. Riding high on the success of iX electric SUV, which found the highest number of takers among all luxury EVs in India, the German auto giant now has around 50 per cent of the market share in the segment.

Audi also clocked a near-double jump in sales in India. The German auto giant sold 3,474 units in the first six months this year compared to 1,765 units in previous year. "Our estimate is that in the first six months (of the year) about 21,000 cars have been sold in the luxury space and normally H2 (second half) is better than H1. So, our estimate is that the whole luxury cars segment should be close to about 46,000-47,000 cars this year, which definitely is all-time high," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Luxury cars in India have very small penetration compared to other Asian countries. The penetration is around one per cent. The penetration of luxury cars in other Asian countries range between five and eight per cent.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.