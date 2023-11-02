Luxury cars brands are witnessing rising sales in India over the last few years

Published Nov 02, 2023

Higher expenditure capability and rising consumer aspirations 

If you are planing to buy a luxury car under 50 lakh, here are your options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes priced from 4580 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available from 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Audi A4 luxury sedan is priced from 43.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW X1 luxury crossover is priced from 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Audi Q3 luxury SUV comes priced from 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Beyiond these five luxury cars, you can think about Mini Cooper S as well, which is priced from 42.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

These luxury cars come available under 50 lakh price slab
