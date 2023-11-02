Higher expenditure capability and rising consumer aspirations
If you are planing to buy a luxury car under ₹50 lakh, here are your options
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes priced from ₹4580 lakh (ex-showroom)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available from ₹43.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
Audi A4 luxury sedan is priced from ₹43.12 lakh (ex-showroom)
BMW X1 luxury crossover is priced from ₹45.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Audi Q3 luxury SUV comes priced from ₹44.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
Beyiond these five luxury cars, you can think about Mini Cooper S as well, which is priced from ₹42.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
These luxury cars come available under ₹50 lakh price slab