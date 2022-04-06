Mercedes-AMG SL 43 makes debut, uses F1 tech to enhance performance

The new entry-level Mercedes-AMG SL 43 also gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.

Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. The model combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.

Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. The combination of a comparatively light four-cylinder engine on the front axle and rear-wheel drive, the SL 43 displays discrete handling characteristics. The model's electric exhaust gas turbocharger system provides particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range.

Mercedes-AMG SL43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.

The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt electrical system, and the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm. “The electric exhaust gas turbocharger is a fascinating example of the extensive transfer between Formula 1 technology and the development of production vehicles," said Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

The new entry-level model in the Mercedes SL family also gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety as well as a range of individualisation options. On the outside, the new model differs in individual details from the two eight-cylinder models. It gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.

Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the Mercedes-AMG SL43.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as "hyperanalogue". There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor. The standard MBUX infotainment system offers a choice of several specific display styles and different modes. The high-resolution 12.3-inch LCD screen of the instrument cluster is integrated into a high-tech visor that prevents reflections caused by sunlight.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.

