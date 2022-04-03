HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Recalls 11 S Class In Us Over Faulty Rear Thrust Arm

Mercedes-Benz recalls 11 S-Class in US over faulty rear thrust arm

The affected vehicles include one Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan and 10 other S-Class sedans in the US.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 01:29 PM
Mercedes-Benz claims no accident and injuries have been reported due to the fault.
Mercedes-Benz claims no accident and injuries have been reported due to the fault.
Mercedes-Benz claims no accident and injuries have been reported due to the fault.
Mercedes-Benz claims no accident and injuries have been reported due to the fault.

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for the S-Class sedan in the US, which covers 11 units of the super-luxury sedan. The affected vehicles include one Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan and 10 other S-Class sedans, which are claimed to have poor welding, which may cause the rear axle carrier to completely detach from the suspension thrust arm of the car. The German luxury car manufacturer has issued a warning to the owner of these 11 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans to not drive the vehicles until the faults are repaired.

(Also read: Are EVs truly sustainable? Only if we cross these hurdles)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gla
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 43.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The official recall paperwork reveals that the affected vehicles might sway due to roadway influences. "The welds could fail suddenly and without prior warning and may cause the thrust arm to detach from the rear axle carrier. As a result, the vehicle might sway due to roadway influences. In addition, the vehicle could pull to one side in the event of emergency braking. In that case, the controllability of the vehicle would be impaired, increasing the risk of a crash," reads the NHTSA document. However, Mercedes-Benz claims that no accidents or injuries have been reported so far due to this fault.

The recall document by NHTSA also says that the fault has been caused by a deviation in the production process. “The subframe weld for the thrust arm on certain rear axle carriers might not have been carried out according to production specifications," reads the document.

Mercedes-Benz has said that the problem was first detected in January this year when a customer outside the US complained about an unusual noise and unstable driving experience, prompting the automaker to launch an investigation, which resulted in the detection of the fault.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 01:29 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury car S-Class
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz recalls 11 S-Class in US over faulty rear thrust arm
Mercedes-Benz recalls 11 S-Class in US over faulty rear thrust arm
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell around six lakh CNG vehicles this fiscal year
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell around six lakh CNG vehicles this fiscal year
Are EVs truly sustainable? Only if we cross these hurdles
Are EVs truly sustainable? Only if we cross these hurdles
Tesla opens world's longest Supercharger in France. Check details
Tesla opens world's longest Supercharger in France. Check details
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city