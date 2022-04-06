In pics: Mercedes-AMG SL 43 breaks cover, uses tech derived from Formula One
The electric exhaust gas turbocharger system on the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 provides particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range.
Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.
Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater SL 43 with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. It can churn out an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.
The SL 43 runs on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. In addition, the same range as for the eight-cylinder models is available as an option: aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels with diameters of 20 or 21 inches.
The optional Aerodynamics Package for the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.
The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as hyperanalogue. There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM IST
