HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Mercedes Amg Sl 43 Breaks Cover, Uses Tech Derived From Formula One

In pics: Mercedes-AMG SL 43 breaks cover, uses tech derived from Formula One

The electric exhaust gas turbocharger system on the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 provides particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 12:33 PM
Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.
1/8 Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.
Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.
Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.
2/8 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.
Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater SL 43 with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. It can churn out an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
3/8 Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater SL 43 with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. It can churn out an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater SL 43 with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. It can churn out an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater SL 43 with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. It can churn out an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.
4/8 The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.
5/8 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.
Mercedes-AMG SL 43 gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.
The SL 43 runs on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. In addition, the same range as for the eight-cylinder models is available as an option: aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels with diameters of 20 or 21 inches.
6/8 The SL 43 runs on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. In addition, the same range as for the eight-cylinder models is available as an option: aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels with diameters of 20 or 21 inches.
The SL 43 runs on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. In addition, the same range as for the eight-cylinder models is available as an option: aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels with diameters of 20 or 21 inches.
The SL 43 runs on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. In addition, the same range as for the eight-cylinder models is available as an option: aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels with diameters of 20 or 21 inches.
The optional Aerodynamics Package for the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.
7/8 The optional Aerodynamics Package for the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.
The optional Aerodynamics Package for the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.
The optional Aerodynamics Package for the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.
The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as hyperanalogue. There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor.
8/8 The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as hyperanalogue. There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor.
The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as hyperanalogue. There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor.
The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as hyperanalogue. There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG SL 43 SL 43
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city