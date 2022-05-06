Mercedes-AMG brings in one-off coupe in partnership with artist

Mercedes-AMG collaborated with American musician, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Will.I.Am to create a one-off vehicle based on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. This model will be premiered at the Formula 1 Grand Prix USA in Miami/Florida. This car has been named WILL.I.AMG. The design of the sports car has been extensively modified under the project called The Flip in which Mercedes-AMG and the musician have participated.

The one-off sports car from Mercedes-AMG takes design queues from the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the popular SLS Gullwing. Mercedes-AMG said the artist has always been a Mercedes-AMG enthusiast who aimed for a making his personal Mercedes-AMG vehicle. Will.I.Am said, “Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn't touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement."

Mercedes-AMG shared that The Flip is a joint project to provide more students from disadvantaged communities access to science, technology, engineering, arts and maths in order to equip them with the skills required for future-focused jobs and to invent new technologies. Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH Philipp Schiemer said the success of Mercedes-AMG as a performance luxury brand to a large extent is based on inspiring the next generation and giving them easy access to the latest technologies and digital progress. “It is part of our tradition to always be pioneers and to dare to do something new. We are continuing this legacy into the future together with will.i.am and ‘The Flip,’" said Schiemer.

